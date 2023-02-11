WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in January

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of WH Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
OTCMKTS:WHGLY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,217. WH Group has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.
WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.
