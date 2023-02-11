William Blair Comments on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

COLL stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $898.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $488,473.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,786.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,640. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

