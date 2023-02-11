William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $9.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.82. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $42.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $40.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $48.41 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,872.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,583.89 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,515.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,549.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.