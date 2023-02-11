Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WTW opened at $244.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.73 and a 200 day moving average of $226.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.36.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $2,825,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,566,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

