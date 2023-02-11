WINkLink Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.17 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $87.47 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00434162 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.11 or 0.28759660 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009042 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $9,198,130.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

