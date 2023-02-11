WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.29 and last traded at $34.44. Approximately 746,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average daily volume of 168,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth $73,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth $206,000.

