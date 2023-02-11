Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 41,696 Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,696 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.44% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

ACAB opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

