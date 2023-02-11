Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Acquires $49,881.04 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $102.68 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Woodward by 210.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

