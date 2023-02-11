World Mobile Token (WMT) 1-Day Volume Tops $584,686.61

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $66.58 million and approximately $584,686.61 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00081883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00063043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023764 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001902 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,316,428 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.