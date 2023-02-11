Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 336.6% in January

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 336.6% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Worldline Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,970. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

About Worldline

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

