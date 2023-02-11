Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Market Cap Hits $55.98 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $55.98 million and $11,907.88 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s). More information can be found at https://velas.com.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

