Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 799.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 251,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 233,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WH opened at $76.62 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,250 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.