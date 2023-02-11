XDC Network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $361.66 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. XDC Network has a market cap of $361.66 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XDC Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.79 or 0.00431263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,212.88 or 0.28568368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,814,448,153 coins. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

