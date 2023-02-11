Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Yellow Stock Down 19.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ YELL opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $137.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.88. Yellow has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Yellow by 7,409.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 107,658 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the third quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Yellow in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Yellow by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 924,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Yellow

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YELL shares. Vertical Research lowered Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

