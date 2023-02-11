Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. Yelp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,879.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,999 shares of company stock worth $11,408,440. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 358,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Yelp by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 242,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

