YUSD Stablecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $218.13 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.13 million and approximately $137,366.39 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00284119 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $225,277.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

