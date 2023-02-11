ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of ZI opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

