ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $34.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.56.

Shares of ZI opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 161.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,366,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after acquiring an additional 96,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

