ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77.
ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.
