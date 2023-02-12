104,018 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Acquired by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises 1.2% of Elequin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 1,556,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,724. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

