111,924 Shares in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of QuidelOrtho as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 878.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after acquiring an additional 779,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after acquiring an additional 518,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 934.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 464,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of QDEL opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

