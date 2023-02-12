1,667 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $215.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

