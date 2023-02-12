1irstGold (1GOLD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,331.89

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $61.83 or 0.00283305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $4,331.89 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold’s launch date was March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

