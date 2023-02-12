2,292 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $118.14 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $138.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

