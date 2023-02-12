28,361 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

NYSE:AR opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

