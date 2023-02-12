3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 78.7% in January

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the January 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

3i Group Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS TGOPF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.56. 2,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

