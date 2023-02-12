4,711 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $53.51.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

