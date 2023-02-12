51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

