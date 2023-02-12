8,811 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $690,043,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.58.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

