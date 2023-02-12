AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.