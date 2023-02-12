AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.70- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.39-$2.49 EPS.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.05. 8,956,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,646,455. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,524,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,548 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 268,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,012,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 84,885 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 41,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

