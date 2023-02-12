Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,369,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $283.96 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

