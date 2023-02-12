Ace Cash Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on major exchanges. Ace Cash has a market cap of $49.69 million and $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00431185 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,244.68 or 0.28560216 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

