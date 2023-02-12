Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2023

Adient (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.89.

Adient Trading Down 2.8 %

ADNT stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

Adient (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 679,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.