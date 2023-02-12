Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adient from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Adient from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.89.

Adient Trading Down 2.8 %

ADNT stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94.

Insider Activity at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adient news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $168,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,652 shares of company stock worth $2,277,197. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 679,595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

