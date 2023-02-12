AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in AECOM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in AECOM by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,246,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,745 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

