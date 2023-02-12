aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $123.03 million and $9.96 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005339 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001994 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.