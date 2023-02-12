aelf Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $123.33 million and $16.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,877,129 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

