Aergo (AERGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.33 Million

Aergo (AERGO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Aergo has a total market cap of $56.86 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aergo Profile

Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

