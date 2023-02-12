Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Holdings Cut by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,134.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $272,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,960,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,746.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $80.78 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

