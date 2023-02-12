Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Algoma Central Price Performance

ALC opened at C$16.23 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of C$14.81 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.66.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

