Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

ASTL opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ASTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 1,414.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.