Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ASTL opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.57. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of analysts have commented on ASTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
