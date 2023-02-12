Algorand Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $58.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00082080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023888 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,649,511 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,451,352 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

