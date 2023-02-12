Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.