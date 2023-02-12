Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. Allot Communications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $3.51 on Friday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Allot Communications from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allot Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

