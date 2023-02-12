Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alpine Acquisition were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,199,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alpine Acquisition by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Acquisition alerts:

Alpine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REVE opened at $10.51 on Friday. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.