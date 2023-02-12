Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS opened at $4.28 on Friday. Alpine Summit Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Summit Energy Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Summit Energy Partners

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

