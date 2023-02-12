American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,628.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 344,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.