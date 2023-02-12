American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.89.

AEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.