American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) to Issue None Dividend of $4.00 on February 28th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

NYSE AFG opened at $137.45 on Friday. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,246,000 after acquiring an additional 59,574 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

