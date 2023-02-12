Amp Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Amp has a total market cap of $170.54 million and $3.16 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amp has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00432864 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.66 or 0.28673668 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Amp Token Profile

Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

