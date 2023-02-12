Amp Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. Amp has a total market cap of $170.54 million and $3.16 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amp has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Amp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002551 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00432864 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.66 or 0.28673668 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
Buying and Selling Amp
